Governor calls for concerted action for the all-round development of tribal people

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for concerted action to ensure the all-around development of the tribal people.

She stated that people working in different areas need to join hands with the government and its agencies to ensure that the need-based and region-based initiatives are launched for the tribal people.

The Governor, as the chief guest, through a virtual mode, was addressing the valedictory of the 13th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, Telangana State.

Tribal youth from Odisha, Jharkhand, and the Chattisgarh States took part in the week-long Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, which began on January 3.

“Tribal people have a rich and unique culture, traditions, and art forms. It is our bounden duty to protect, preserve, and promote the native cultural art forms and tribal culture for posterity,” she added.

The Governor appreciated the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan in organising this Tribal Cultural Exchange Programme and for organising theme-based cultural competitions with a focus on Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao, and Beti Padhao, unity in diversity, water conservation, and tree plantation.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted the participants of the tribal youth exchange programme to aim big in life and contribute their knowledge and skill in shaping India as the Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The Governor called for organising more such youth exchange programmes as they help the participants understand and appreciate the uniqueness of different cultural practices, traditions, and arts of other States.