Govt agencies inspect Marion Biotech’s Noida firm, send samples for testing

New Delhi: After Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry alleged that Indian company Marion Biotech cough syrup was responsible for the death of 18 children, a joint inspection of the Noida facility of the manufacturer was carried out by Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and CDSCO team.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter.

“Immediately on receipt of the information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report,” said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

Meanwhile, Marion Biotech Pharma company has said that it has sent samples of the said cough syrup for testing and has also halted the production of the product.

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.