Govt appointed over 40k people in education sector in last 4-5 years: Pradhan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2024 9:07 pm IST
NEET exam row: Congress wants to run away from discussion, says Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed over 40,000 people in last 4-5 years in vacant posts in the education sector, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Pradhan said a system of Professors of Practice (PoP) has been introduced to enlarge the scope to bring experienced people from the industry in higher academic institutions such as IITs.

Also Read
LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families

The PoPs appointed by the universities are “need-based” and not permanent positions.

MS Education Academy

Pradhan said the PoPs would bring expertise and new ideas to education.

“PoP is a major recommendation under the New Education Policy. Now there is a consensus that besides degree, we would also have to give importance to competency,” said Pradhan.

The endeavour is to take education towards employability and entrepreneurship. Hence, a relationship between industry and academia is required, he added.

The minister was replying to a supplementary asked from CPI (M) member John Brittas, who asked whether the government has reserved 10 per cent of the academic posts for PoPs and will it bring down the reservation for SC & ST and OBC in higher institutions.

Brittas said almost 26 per cent of academic posts and 46 per cent of other posts are vacant now and whether such a PoP system will affect the employment opportunity for youths.

“We have appointed over 40,000 people in last 4-5 years in the vacant posts,” said Pradhan.

It would also not occupy any existing post of the university or colleges, he said.

NCP MP Fauzia Khan wanted to the how many women professors are appointed as PoP.

On this, Pradhan said it depends on the need of the particular institutions, aptitude and capacity of the person.

“Government has no interference, where there should be a quantum of any gender,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2024 9:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button