Govt approves loan waiver for handloom weavers in Telangana

Loans of up to Rs 1 lakh are proposed to be waived off to ease the weavers' financial burdens.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 7:24 pm IST
handloom weavers in telangana
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday, July 1, issued a budget release order approving a loan waiver of Rs 33 crore for handloom weavers in Telangana.

In March this year, the government approved a loan waiver scheme sanctioned by the industries and commerce (textile) department to cover loans taken by handloom weavers between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2024.

Loans of up to Rs 1 lakh were proposed to be waived off to ease the weavers’ financial burdens.

However, the scheme was delayed since procedures on the waiver were not finalised.

According to the July 1 order, Rs 33 crore budget for the loan waiver has been granted from the budget estimate provision of 2025-26.

The order also stated that the commissioner of handlooms and textiles has now been authorised to draw and disburse the amount to the concerned parties.

