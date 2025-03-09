Telangana govt sanctions Rs 33 cr loan waiver for handloom weavers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, March 9, has approved a Rs 33 crore loan waiver scheme for individual handloom weavers across the state, offering financial relief to those struggling with debts.

The scheme, sanctioned by the industries and commerce (textile) department, will cover loans taken between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2024.

According to the government order issued, each weaver will receive a loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh to ease financial burdens and regain working capital.

Further guidelines for implementation will be issued separately, while the commissioner of handlooms and textiles has been directed to oversee the scheme’s execution.

