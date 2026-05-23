Govt committed to empowering youth: PM distributes 51,000 appointment letters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 23, virtually distributed appointment letters for central government jobs to more than 51,000 youths at a ‘Rozgar Mela.’

Since the inception of ‘Rozgar Mela,’ around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country.

Addressing the function, Modi said, “Today is a very important day for thousands of youths across the country. Today, more than 51,000 young people have received appointment letters for government jobs.”

Today, all the recruited youths are becoming key partners in the country’s journey of development. In railways, banking, defence, health, education, and many other sectors, all the youths are about to take on new responsibilities, he said.

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“In the coming years, you all are going to play an important role in fulfilling the resolve for a developed India. For this achievement, I congratulate you, as well as your family members, very warmly,” he said.

The prime minister said India’s youth are playing a vital role in accelerating the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat‘.

“Rozgar Mela reflects our government’s commitment to empowering the ‘Yuva Shakti’ with new opportunities,” he said.

Modi said the world is very excited about India’s youth and technological progress.

“Today, the world wants to be a part of India’s development journey,” he said.

In keeping with the prime minister’s commitment to prioritising employment generation, the ‘Rozgar Mela’ is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality, officials said.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held at 47 locations across the country on Saturday.

The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and departments of financial services and higher education, among others.