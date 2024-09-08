Govt committed to resolve journalists housing issue: Telangana CM assures

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy underscored the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by journalists, particularly concerning housing, during the land allotment programme for the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday, September 8.

In his address, CM Reddy praised journalists for their crucial role in society, likening their work to doctors diagnosing societal issues. He credited former chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy for starting the housing allotment initiative and assured that his government has now provided a permanent solution to this long-standing problem.

However, he voiced concerns about modern journalism, criticizing some media outlets for prioritizing false propaganda over responsible reporting, which has led to a tarnished reputation. He urged professional journalists to contribute to restoring the integrity of their profession.

The chief minister also pledged his support for genuine reporters and criticized certain publications for lowering journalistic standards through objectionable language and politically motivated attacks, including against his own office. He urged journalists to exercise self-restraint when addressing unethical practices in the media.