Harish Rao draws Telangana CM Revanth’s attention to IIIT Basra students’ agitation

Hyderabad: Drawing the attention of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to the agitation of IIIT Basra students demanding the resolution of their 17 demands for the past four days, Siddipet MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T Harish Rao questioned why the former wasn’t going to the institution to meet the students in distress and solve their problems.

In his post on X, Harish Rao asked why the chief minister, who had gone there on a tractor and jumped the boundary wall of IIIT Basra when he was the Congress chief during the previous govt, was not willing to address the issues of the students after coming to power.

He reminded the Telangana chief minister that issues like the non-appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor, irregularities in spending funds, lack of transparency in mess/catering contracts, recruitment of faculty, improvement of healthcare facilities, review of food court tenders, provision of internet and other basic facilities were still not addressed.

Also Read KTR slams Revanth over Telangana’s bad ranking in EoDB reformers list

“In the past KTR and Sabitha Indra Reddy went there and solved the issues in IIIT Basar. You neglected the institution by not furthering our efforts, which caused problems to pile up there,” Harish Rao stated.

Also questioning what happened to the promises in the Congress’ Assembly election manifesto about constructing three more IIITs in Telangana, Harish Rao said that the situation was such that from primary to IIIT level education, all the institutions “were destroyed” under the nine-month Congress government.

“Due to a lack of teaching staff, 1,800 schools have been shut down. Due to food contamination and poisoning, 600 students have been taken ill, and 40 children have died,” Harish Rao claimed. He also demanded the Telangana chief minister to take immediate steps to resolve issues at IIIT Basar and educational issues across the state by holding a review meeting, being the chief minister and the education minister.