Govt did right thing by accepting report on 2020 Bengaluru riots: Bommai

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house and K.G. Halli police station were set afire.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 9:15 am IST
BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Siddaramaiah-led state government has done the right thing by accepting the report submitted by the magistrate appointed by the previous government to examine the actions taken by the police during the 2020 DJ Halli and KJ Halli riots in Bengaluru.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Three persons were killed and over 50 injured in the violence that broke out over an inflammatory social media post by a relative of then Congress MLA in August 2020.

Also Read
Review petition filed before Cauvery Water Management: Karnataka CM

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house and K.G. Halli police station were set afire.

MS Education Academy

Bommai said that in the report related to the violence, the government’s action initiated to check the chaos, and prevent attack on the police and to protect law and order had been upheld, he said.

“The Congress never came to the rescue of its MLA whose house was attacked by the mob but they questioned the firing by the police,” Bommai stated.

The former CM said the truth has come and the state government has accepted it.

“It was a heinous crime to attack the police station. Such incidents must not recur and the government must take correct steps,” Bommai said.

“The previous government had appointed a commission to provide relief for the damage caused to the public properties. The government must accept the commission’s recommendations and build public properties on priority,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 9:15 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button