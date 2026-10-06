Govt ensuring uninterrupted power despite hurdles: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, October 6, said that the state’s peak power demand, which was around 15,000 MW during the same period earlier, has now increased to nearly 20,000 MW. Despite this, the government is ensuring uninterrupted power supply even as there is a decline in hydel power generation, he said.

The Deputy CM was inspecting the Pulichintala Hydel Power Generation Centre along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He said that due to drought-like conditions caused by the El Niño effect, water availability in rivers and reservoirs had declined, leading to a reduction of around 4,000 MW in hydel power generation.

Despite the resulting additional burden of nearly 8,000 MW, the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTRANSCO), Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) have been functioning efficiently and ensuring uninterrupted power supply, he said.

Also Read Hyderabad power demand reaches 4,072 MW amid rising heat

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Bhatti said that all hydel power projects across the state are fully equipped and ready to generate electricity to their maximum capacity.

He reiterated that the government is committed to providing a 24-hour power supply, and the increased power demand, particularly during night-time, is being met through thermal power generation.

He said that Telangana has reached a peak power demand similar to Karnataka, which is a larger state. Andhra Pradesh’s peak demand is around 12,000 MW, he added.

Bhatti said that experts have warned that water scarcity could arise if the state does not receive the expected rainfall in the coming days. He said that drinking water cannot simply be stored indefinitely for future use and urged everyone to conserve water.