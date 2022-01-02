Govt High School Rasoolpura in bad shape, needs immediate attention

Hyderabad: Lack of infrastructure and facilities in almost all government schools is becoming a new norm these days. But the Government High School at Rasoolpura is in extremely bad condition and needs urgent renovation.

In the absence of a sweeper, students are forced to use the filthy toilets. The classrooms are not clean, the garbage is piling up around them leading to a foul odor.

The student’s health is likely to suffer due to the unhygienic environment.

Few classes are kept closed due to cracks in them,” the headmaster Jeevan Prakash said, adding, “The students of two or more classes are sitting in one room due to which the teachers are facing problems.”

“We have brought the matter to the attention of concerned officials and sought funds for a new building for the school but to no avail,” Jeevan Prakash said.

In the absence of clerks, the teachers are forced to do the clerical work in the school which is adversely affecting the teaching.

“Due to lack of funds, we are not able to employ the cleaning staff. Even syllabus and notebooks are not being provided. The officials concerned are well aware of the situation in the school,” said the Headmaster.