Govt hospital doctor in Hyderabad booked for sexual harassment

The accused allegedly sent her indecent messages on WhatsApp.

Published: 20th February 2025 5:59 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old medical officer at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Hyderabad’s Erragadda has been booked for sexually harassing the in-charge superintendent doctor.

The accused has been identified as Dr P Johnson.

The 49-year-old woman was originally deputed to the Government Ayurvedic Hospital at Hyderabad’s Charminar and later posted as in charge at Erragadda Hospital where she was reportedly harassed by the accused.

For the past few days, the accused allegedly sent her indecent messages on WhatsApp. The situation escalated on February 17 when he reportedly entered the superintendent’s chamber and forcibly grabbed her hand.

As evidence, the victim submitted WhatsApp screenshots to the police.

Borabanda police have registered a case under sections 79 and 78 of BNS.

Further investigation is ongoing.

