Govt offers free coaching for IELTS, TOEFL, GRE in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad, has announced free coaching programs for minority candidates preparing for IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE to support students pursuing higher education abroad.

District Officer for the Minority Welfare Department, Mohammad Ilyas Ahmed, stated in a press release that applications are being invited from eligible minority candidates, including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis.

Interested candidates preparing for IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE can submit their applications for free coaching from November 18 to November 30, before 5 PM, at the Telangana Minorities Study Circle office located on the 3rd Floor of the Jamia Nizamia Complex, Gun Foundry, Abids, Hyderabad.

Applicants must submit the following documents along with their application:

Photocopies of all educational certificates (SSC, Intermediate, Degree).

Aadhaar card photocopy.

Two passport-size photographs.

For further information, candidates can contact the Study Circle at 040-23236112 during working hours, Monday to Saturday, between 10:30 AM and 5 PM.

This program offers a valuable opportunity for minority students to enhance their academic credentials and fulfill their dreams of studying in foreign universities.