Govt procures 19 LMT paddy, releases Rs 2,506 crore to farmers: Commissioner

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy assured farmers that paddy is being procured at the highest quantity, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said a total of 19 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been successfully procured so far, and Rs 2506 crore has been released to the farmers in the state.

He conducted an extensive inspection of procurement centers and rice mills in Jagtial district on Thursday, May 7, to review the ground-level operations and ensure smooth functioning.

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The officer visited the Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) at Pudur in Kodimial mandal and reviewed the maintenance of physical records, the status of online tab entries, and the progress of farmer payments.

He issued strict instructions to the officials to ensure the speedy weighing of paddy and to facilitate timely payments directly to the farmers’ accounts.

Later in the day, he also visited Guna Industries Rice Mill. To prevent any logistical bottlenecks, he directed the mill management to immediately arrange a sufficient number of hamalis to expedite the unloading of paddy vehicles.

The Commissioner held a comprehensive review meeting with the District Collector, Additional Collector, various district-level officers, and representatives of the local rice millers, where he emphasised the need for speedy procurement by ramping up logistics and handling capacities across the district.

He also instructed officials to increase the daily payment targets to guarantee that farmers are compensated without delay.