Govt releases guidelines for setting up EV charging stations under PM E-DRIVE

New Delhi: The Centre has issued operational guidelines for the deployment of about 72,300 public EV charging stations across the country with a Rs 2,000-crore outlay under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme.

The norms recommend a tiered subsidy structure to be followed to support the installation of EV charging infrastructure across different locations.

Government premises such as offices, residential complexes, hospitals, and educational institutions will receive 100 per cent subsidy on both upstream infrastructure and EV charging equipment, provided the chargers offer free public access.

For locations in cities and along highways which are owned, controlled or managed by state or central governments or their public sector undertakings e.g. railway stations, airports (operated & maintained by Airports Authority of India), retail outlets of public sector OMCs, bus stations operated by STUs, metro stations, municipal parking lots, public sector ports and NHAI / State govt controlled/managed toll plazas & way-side amenities on highways/expressways, the subsidy will cover 80 per cent of upstream infrastructure and 70 per cent of EV supply equipment cost, according to the guidelines.

Moreover, 80 per cent on Upstream Infrastructure will be subsidised for Cities – Streets, shopping malls, market complexes etc. along with Highways and Expressways, the norms said.

For Battery Swapping Stations / Battery charging Stations deployed at any location 80 per cent on Upstream Infrastructure will be subsidised.

The eligible entities (GoI Ministries and State/UT governments) shall appoint nodal agencies to aggregate the EV PCS demand and submit proposals to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the guidelines said.

The nodal bodies established will be responsible for identifying high-priority locations and submitting consolidated proposals through a dedicated online portal.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will serve as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for the deployment of EV public charging stations, said the norms.

The subsidy disbursal will follow a two-tranche system, with funds being released upon meeting compliance and performance benchmarks.

The scheme will focus on urban centres with a population of over one million, smart cities, metro-connected satellite towns, state capitals, and high-density national and state highways. Public transport hubs such as railway stations, airports, and fuel retail outlets have also been earmarked for receiving infrastructure support.