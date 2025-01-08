Govt school in Telangana’s Khammam runs with only 1 student

While the school in Telangana had a healthy number of students earlier, enrolment has steadily declined over the years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 8th January 2025 6:59 pm IST
Govt school in Telangana's Khammam runs with only 1 student
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A government school in Khammam district in Telangana is operating with only one student and a teacher this academic year due to low enrolment.

The lone student, a girl studying in class four, attends the upper primary school in Wyra mandal in the district to ensure that her education continues without disruption, a district education official told PTI on Wednesday, January 8.

While the school in Telangana had a healthy number of students earlier, enrolment has steadily declined over the years. According to the official, the primary reasons for this are the growing preference for private and English medium schools, as well as parents opting to enrol their children in state-run social welfare residential schools after class 4.

Also Read
23 Telangana govt residential school students fall ill due to food poisoning

The school in Telangana is currently run by a single teacher, as staffing adheres to the prescribed pupil-to-teacher ratio. Efforts are being made to encourage parents to enroll their children for the next academic year, with officials hopeful of admitting at least 25 students.

“In fact, we have highly qualified teachers,” the official said. To attract more students, the school has introduced an innovative programme titled ‘We Can Learn’, which focuses on enhancing English and communication skills. This initiative is being actively promoted to boost admissions. Additionally, teachers are being trained to improve their skills. “We are expecting positive outcomes (in terms of admissions),” the official added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 8th January 2025 6:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button