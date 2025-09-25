Govt speeds up local body poll process, officials suggest phases

Hyderabad: The process of finalizing Backward Class (BC) reservations for local body elections in Telangana is nearly complete. District Collectors have sent reports to the government after completing the allocation of reservations for various posts, including Sarpanches, Ward Members, MPTCs, ZPTCs, and Zilla Parishad Chairpersons.

As part of election planning, District Collectors have also informed the State Election Commission about the required polling staff, polling stations, and other logistical needs. They suggested that the elections be conducted in two or three phases, citing the shortage of polling personnel if voting is held in a single phase.

The government is expected to issue a GO on BC reservations soon. The Congress party, fulfilling its pre-election promise, has decided to provide 42% reservation to backward classes in local bodies. The related Bill passed in the Assembly is still pending with the President of India.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao held a video conference with District Collectors to review election preparedness. Legal experts have advised the government to complete the election process by October, in line with the High Court’s direction to finish elections by September 30. If necessary, the government may approach the High Court seeking a one-month extension to implement the reservations properly before conducting the polls.