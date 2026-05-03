Govt staff accused of domestic violence face pay halt under Mission Aparajita

Hyderabad: Government employees accused of domestic violence, based on a prima facie report, will now face an immediate suspension of salaries under “Mission Aparajita,” launched by the Nizamabad District Collector on Saturday, May 2.

Collector Illa Tripathi, Principal District Judge Bhagya Lakshmi and Armoor Court Judge Sreedevi introduced the project aimed at providing legal, emotional support and smooth justice to victims of domestic violence.

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In an interview with Newsmeter, Tripathi said the weekly Prajavani receives a large volume of domestic abuse and violence grievances. “Several women were approaching me, not as a Collector but as a woman, to provide justice,” Tripathi said.

“Not just me, Judge Lakshmi also being a woman, could relate. Given the quantum of cases in Nizamabad, we are submitting a report to the District Judge to set up a special Domestic Violence Court in Nizamabad,” she added.

Apart from the salary cut, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) will be issued if the accused leaves the country, particularly those within the minorities who flee to the Gulf to avoid facing legal proceedings. It will be a case-by-case basis. If needed, their passports will be seized.

What does Mission Aparajita offer to domestic violence victims

Victims can bypass going to police stations and approach SAKHI One-Stop Centre directly for support and guidance.

The entire process is free. The lawyers will be provided by the system.

There will be three compulsory counselling sessions between the parties. If reconciliation is unsuccessful, the matter will be escalated to court, where victims can proceed without hiring a private lawyer or advocate.

In case the respondent fails to appear in three successive court hearings, an ex parte order will be issued.

Failure to provide maintenance will invite stringent action, including the issuance of non-bailable warrants (NBW), imprisonment and attachment of property.

A proposal to establish a Domestic Violence Court has been submitted.