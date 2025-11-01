Govt to add 2,000 electric buses to make Hyderabad pollution-free: Minister

Hyderabad: State transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the government plans to increase the number of electric buses to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city. He said efforts are being made to introduce an eco-friendly public transport system.

The minister held a review meeting with officials after the Centre approved electric buses for Telangana under the Prime Minister’s e-Drive Scheme. Special Secretary (Transport) Vikas Raj, RTC Managing Director Nagi Reddy, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the government aims to replace diesel buses with electric ones to transform Hyderabad into a clean and green city. Under the national e-Drive scheme, the Centre has sanctioned 15,000 electric buses for nine cities across India, out of which 2,000 buses have been allocated to Hyderabad.

Each bus will receive a subsidy of Rs. 35 lakh from the Central Government. The Centre has also called for tenders on November 6 to supply these buses.

The minister instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the operation and maintenance of electric buses. He added that the Telangana Government is promoting electric vehicles across all categories—two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, trucks, and other heavy vehicles.

Highlighting the progress made so far, Ponnam Prabhakar said that 1,010 electric buses were introduced in 2023, including 510 intercity and 500 city buses, while 775 electric buses are currently operating under RTC.

He concluded that by encouraging the use of pollution-free vehicles, Telangana can safeguard its citizens from rising air pollution and contribute to a cleaner environment.