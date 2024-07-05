Govt to assess stability of bridges on Musi River in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started analyzing the stability of the 17 bridges spanning Hyderabad’s Musi river as the Riverfront Development Project gains momentum.

Consultants have been invited to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the project, covering a 55 km stretch of the Musi River which includes identifying buffer zones along the riverbanks.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation is collaborating with various agencies to assess the stability of these bridges on the river in Hyderabad, many of which were constructed decades ago. Although the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a stability analysis of some bridges ten years ago, additional testing is needed to ensure their structural integrity and safety.

For instance, the Puranapul, built in 1578, famously withstood the 1908 Musi River flood. Given the age and historical significance of such structures, a thorough analysis is required before embarking on beautification and tourism promotion activities.

The government has highlighted the importance of conducting detailed stability assessments before commencing any developmental works. The agencies involved have been tasked with examining various structural aspects and submitting a detailed report within two months.