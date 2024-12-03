Govt to construct rainwater sumps at key flood-prone areas in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy inspected the ongoing construction of a rainwater sump near the Lake View Guest House on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated plans to build rainwater sumps at 141 identified waterlogging points across Hyderabad to prevent urban flooding. The initiative aims to address the city’s recurring issues with heavy rainfall and traffic disruptions caused by water accumulation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the ongoing construction of a rainwater sump near the Lake View Guest House on Monday. During the visit, he highlighted the importance of completing the project before the next monsoon and suggested improvements to the sump design for better efficiency.

He said that diverting floodwater through proper infrastructure could also help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the work at all identified waterlogging points to ensure timely completion.

The inspection was attended by key officials, including Municipal Administration Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Department Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi, and the Chief Minister’s Special Secretary Ajith Reddy.

