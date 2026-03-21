Govt to launch Telangana Public Schools from Gajwel

Hyderabad: The state government is set to launch the Telangana Public School (TPS) programme from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district.

The government has sanctioned Rs 16.62 crore for creating additional infrastructure for the TPS in Gajwel.

The school will initially offer classes from pre-primary to Class VIII, while classes from IX to XII will be introduced in the 2027–28 academic year.

The TPS programme, as recommended in the Telangana Education Policy, aims to transform existing government schools into fully equipped campuses providing education from pre-primary to Class XII, with a capacity of around 1,500 students.

The government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the TPS programme in the recent State Budget.