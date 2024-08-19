Govt to open 120 residential schools in 30 areas: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced on Monday, August 19 the state government will launch 120 residential schools in 30 areas across Telangana with a budget of Rs 5000 crore.

The announcement was made at a meeting held at the secretariat that also involved BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials from SC, ST, BC, and minority residential schools.

One of the key directives during the meeting was the provision of cots and beds for every student in government hostels and residential schools. The deputy chief minister instructed officials to compile a list of current facilities and submit proposals for additional needs.

Bhatti also highlighted the importance of providing essential amenities, including clean toilets, running water, electricity, and mosquito mesh. A checklist detailing these requirements must be submitted by August 29 and displayed in every hostel, he instructed.

Release of overseas scholarships

Responding to minister’s Ponnam Prabhakar’s request to immediately release the second instalment concerning the overseas scholarships, Bhatti instructed officials to provide a list of pending scholarships and ensure that disbursements are made promptly to prevent hardships for students abroad.

This academic year, scholarships will be awarded to 800 BC students and 500 students each from SC, ST, and minority groups.