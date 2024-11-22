Govt warns pharmacies in Telangana against storing synthetic drugs

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, November 22 warned pharmacists against storing synthetic drugs (medicine) in pharmacies at government hospitals in the state.

Officials from the Telangana health department have been asked to take action if synthetic drugs are found at pharmacies in government hospitals. Narasimha asked officials to ensure the availability of pharmacy staff, infrastructure and transport vehicles for the supply of medicines in Central Medical Stores (CMS).

The Telangana health minister reviewed issues identified at the field level by the task force established to monitor the performance of health facilities across the state. The review meeting, held at the Telangana Secretariat, was attended by health secretary Christina Z Chongthu, director of medical education N Vani, and other officials.