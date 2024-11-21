Telangana reports 447 chikungunya cases amid US travel advisory

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, November 21, revealed that the state has recorded 447 confirmed cases of Chikungunya, with no fatalities reported in this year so far.

This comes in response to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory regarding a rise in Chikungunya cases among US travellers returning from Telangana. The office of the director of public health and family welfare, Telangana has assured residents that the situation is under control.

What is Chikungunya and is there a rise of cases in Telangana?

Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Symptoms usually appear 3–7 days after being bitten and include Fever, joint pain, Rash etc

While most people recover within a week, some may experience prolonged joint pain lasting months or even years. Severe cases are rare but can occur, particularly among vulnerable groups such as newborns, older adults (65+), and individuals with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease

According to reports, Chikungunya cases in Telangana were recorded as follows: 3 cases in January and February, 20 in March, and 50 in April. May saw 8 cases, June recorded 4, and July had the lowest with just 1 case. August saw a surge to 134 cases, followed by 183 in September.

October reported 74 cases, and up until November 19, there have been 12 confirmed cases.

A total of 13,320 samples have been tested so far with the majority of cases occurring during the peak monsoon months of August and September. The government officials confirmed that there have been no fatalities linked to the virus.

In response to Chikungunya cases in Telangana, the state health department took proactive measures well in advance of the monsoon season. These included statewide meetings with relevant departments, door-to-door fever surveys in high-risk areas, and enhanced surveillance and vector control measures like fogging and spraying.

The Telangana government also stated that the essential testing kits and medicines across state health facilities have been provided.

They have further advised the general public to not panic as officials continue to closely monitor the situation to prevent further spread of the disease.