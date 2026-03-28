Govt’s anti-Naxal drive to face key discussion in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the Naxal menace would be completely eliminated from the country by March 31, 2026.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th March 2026 8:09 am IST
Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will discuss the Modi government’s efforts to eliminate the Naxal problem from the country on Monday, March 30.

The government has listed the discussion on “efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism” under Rule 193, according to the Lok Sabha business list for Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the Naxal menace would be completely eliminated from the country by March 31, 2026.

Subhan Haleem

The listing was made following a notice given under Rule 193 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, under which no formal motion or voting is required.

The notice was given by Telugu Desam Party MP Byreddy Shabari and Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th March 2026 8:09 am IST

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