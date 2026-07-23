Govt’s resolve is to ensure bright future for youth: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said the decision to expedite hearings and take stringent action in paper leak cases through fast-track courts is a reflection of commitment for students.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Indian politician Amit Shah speaking passionately during opposition protest in parliament.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, July 23, said the welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government.

In a message posted on X, the minister said the decision to expedite hearings and take stringent action against the guilty in paper leak cases through the establishment of fast-track courts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reflection of this very commitment.

“This important step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against those who toy with the future of the youth due to paper leaks will prove to be a milestone,” he said.

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What PM Modi said

Earlier in the day, the PM said the welfare of the country’s youth is the top priority of his government and asserted that anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

Modi’s outreach to the youth came three days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the “Sansad Chalo” march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the march, police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells, injuring scores of students. Over 100 policemen were also injured while trying to stop the protest march.

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In his message on X, Modi also said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! This is our top priority. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps on the issue of paper leaks.

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“This is an important step in the series of decisions being taken by the government to safeguard the interests of students,” he said.

Modi’s first public message on the NEET paper leaks came on Tuesday, July 21, when he spoke about the issue at a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

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