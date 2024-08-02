Grand Finale: Ranvir Shorey EXITS Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Mumbai: The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just a few hours away, and the nation is on the edge of its seat, eager to see who will be crowned the winner of this thrilling season. The top five contestants who made it to the finale were Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik.

With the finale episode being partially shot yesterday, the suspense for the live winner announcement tonight is at an all-time high.

Ranvir Shorey Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a surprising turn of events, three contestants were eliminated during yesterday’s shoot. Sai Ketan Rao was the first to be evicted, securing the 5th position. Following him, Kritika Malik was eliminated, finishing in 4th place.

The most shocking elimination, however, was of Ranvir Shorey, who fans and viewers widely believed would be in the top 2. Ranvir’s journey on the show had been remarkable, and his exit in 3rd place left many in disbelief. A significant portion of the audience felt that Ranvir was more deserving than Naezy to be in the final two.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 2: The Final Showdown

With Ranvir’s unexpected departure, the final showdown is now between Naezy and Sana Makbul. Both contestants have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season, and their resilience and strategies have brought them to this crucial stage. The fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation, eagerly awaiting the live announcement of the winner.

Who Will Take Home the Trophy?

As the clock ticks down to the grand finale, the big question remains: Who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell who will take home the coveted Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy.

Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB OTT 3 Finale.