Grand Mosque in Makkah cleaned in just 35 minutes daily

The Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, is thoroughly cleaned in just 35 minutes without disrupting pilgrims’ comfort.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, a cleaning teams of 3,500 workers operates around the clock, using 12 specialised washing machines and 679 advanced cleaning devices.

For efficient waste management, over 3,000 containers are placed inside and outside the mosque, with daily waste collection reaching 70 tonnes—rising to 100 tonnes during peak periods—all in line with environmental safety standards.

دون التأثير على راحة ضيوف الرحمن؛ 35 دقيقة لنظافة #المسجد_الحرام pic.twitter.com/3ZXbNNnobY — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) March 9, 2025

The authority ensures cleaning operations run 24/7 using eco-friendly materials, maintaining hygiene without affecting pilgrim movement.

Its goal is to create a pure and safe worship environment, allowing visitors to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Also Read Two-century-old Indian Quran manuscript on display in Jeddah

On Thursday, March 6, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque recorded the highest number of Umrah pilgrims in a single day, with 500,000 people entering the Grand Mosque during the current holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah, as many Muslims choose to perform the pilgrimage during this time.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage held once annually.