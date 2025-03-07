Saudi Arabia marks highest one-day Umrah turnout with 500,000 pilgrims

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has recorded its highest number of Umrah pilgrims in a single day, with 500,000 people entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Thursday, March 6.

The announcement was made by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

هيئة العناية بشؤون الحرمين:



تسجيل أعلى رقم للمعتمرين في يوم واحد حيث بلغ 500000 معتمر.



To manage the growing number of visitors, authorities have implemented advanced technology, including AI-powered monitoring systems and smart cameras, to optimise crowd flow.

Sensor readers at key entrances monitor real-time attendance, enabling immediate adjustments to ease congestion, especially in high-traffic areas such as the Mataf (the circumambulation area around the Kaaba) and Mas’a (the area between Safa and Marwah).

Additionally, Makkah security patrols are operating around the clock to maintain order and ensure the safety of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque during the holy month. In cooperation with other security agencies, officers are managing large crowds, assisting the elderly, safeguarding children, and helping lost visitors.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah, as many Muslims choose to perform the pilgrimage during this time.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage held once annually.