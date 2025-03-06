Ensuring safety: Makkah security gears up for Umrah in Ramzan

Makkah security authorities and dedicated teams at the Grand Mosque are working together to ensure a smooth and secure Umrah experience for worshippers during the current holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

Security patrols are utilising advanced technology and coordinating with various agencies to manage large crowds, assist the elderly, safeguard children, and guide those who are lost, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Registration for Itikaf at Two Holy Mosques begins

In addition, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has officially opened bookings for those wishing to perform umrah during the first two weeks of ramzan.

Meanwhile, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has deployed specialised teams to facilitate the movement of worshippers, oversee entry and exit points, equip prayer areas, and ensure compliance with permit regulations.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque doubles electric golf carts to 400 for Ramzan

The authority has urged Umrah performers and visitors to adhere to organisational guidelines to maintain seamless movement and a peaceful environment.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah that can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage that takes place once a year.