Saudi Arabia: Registration for Itikaf at Two Holy Mosques begins

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the start of registration for the Islamic ritual of Itikaf, or seclusion, at the Two Holy Mosques during the current holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH–2025

Taking to X, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has outlined the steps for those wishing to perform the ritual.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque doubles electric golf carts to 400 for Ramzan

Applicants must choose a mosque and submit an application

Required to watch an awareness video to familiarize themselves with the service.

Must review and fulfill the necessary conditions for the period of seclusion.

The seclusion period runs from Ramzan 20 until the end of the Isha prayer on the night before Eid Al-Fitr.

To apply, individuals must be at least 18 years old and either a Saudi citizen or a valid residency holder. Itikaf permits are issued free of charge, with registration available at authority’s website.

تعرّف على خطوات التسجيل في الاعتكاف بالحرمين الشريفين.



📅 | اليوم الأربعاء 5 / رمضان / 1446 ﻫ

🕥 | 11 صباحًا

🧷 | الموقع الإلكتروني للهيئة: https://t.co/sUE1I78f2C#المسجد_الحرام#المسجد_النبويhttps://t.co/tXquvkJ5ku pic.twitter.com/LLATNvAC57 — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) March 4, 2025

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.