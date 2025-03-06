Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque doubles electric golf carts to 400 for Ramzan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has doubled the number of electric golf carts to 400 in the Grand Mosque, Makkah, during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan 2025.

This initiative aims to accommodate the increasing number of worshippers, ensuring efficient and accessible transport throughout the mosque.

The electric carts now feature a unified visual identity that reflects the unique character of the Grand Mosque. Additionally, the presidency has introduced new manual carts with special designs to better cater to the needs of Umrah performers, providing a smooth and comfortable journey for all worshippers.

Free manual carts

Available in the eastern courtyard (Bab al-Salam No. 19) and the western courtyard (Al-Shabika Bridge, Gate 64).

Paid manual carts

Located at strategic locations, including:

Ground path (Gate 14)

First-floor path

Numbered ladder (Gate 16)

Western courtyard (Al-Shabika Bridge, Gate 64)

Southern courtyard (near Toilet No. 2)

Electric golf cart reservations

Worshippers can conveniently reserve electric golf carts directly from designated points within the mosque’s squares. These carts are available at:

Western square : Al-Shabika Bridge, Gate 64

: Al-Shabika Bridge, Gate 64 Ajyad bridge : Gate 4

: Gate 4 Ajyad stairs: First floor, Gate 4

These carts are especially beneficial for the elderly, people with disabilities, and those who may have difficulty walking through the mosque during the busy Ramzan season.

The service plays a key role in organizing the movement of visitors and alleviating congestion, especially during the crowded Ramzan season. The electric golf cart service is also provided free of charge for people with disabilities.