Watch: Al-Sudais launches AI-powered robot at Grand Mosque

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has launched the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Manarah Robot” at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Designed to answer visitors’ inquiries in multiple languages, this innovative tool aims to streamline services and enhance the experience of millions of worshippers by facilitating easy access to information—especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

The robot features a design inspired by Islamic motifs that reflect the spirit of Islamic architecture in the Two Holy Mosques.

Utilising a comprehensive database, the Manarah Robot provides accurate religious and legal information. For queries that fall outside its preset responses, it offers direct video call access to esteemed scholars, ensuring every question is addressed promptly and effectively.

Supported by more than 15 dedicated engineers and developers, Duraya Company and SWB Technical Development Company completed the project in an unprecedented three months. They also collaborated with several consulting firms to ensure that the delivered solutions were both advanced and precise.

Al-Sudais emphasised that this initiative is part of a significant digital transformation within the Two Holy Mosques. It is intended to deliver high-standard religious services and improve their quality to accommodate millions of visitors, while conveying a moderate and inclusive message globally, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This step comes within the framework of the continuous development of the Fatwa services in the Two Holy Mosques, which have witnessed multiple stages of development, starting from traditional chairs to the use of AI.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on AI to serve pilgrims and worshippers, particularly during religious seasons such as Ramzan and the Haj period. In 2021, Makkah began using robots to distribute Zamzam water bottles, ensuring adherence to distancing rules imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic..