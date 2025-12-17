Grand Mosque introduces identification wristbands for child safety

Saudi Arabia: The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah has announced a new initiative to ensure child safety by introducing identification wristbands for children upon their arrival at the Grand Mosque.

The bracelets will include essential information, such as guardians’ contact details, providing quick communication and easy identification. The wristbands will help parents reunite with their children in cases where the child was separated or lost.

This move is part of a larger integral system employed by the authorities to enhance visitor safety and assist staff in stabilising emergencies efficiently within the Grand Mosque premises and its courtyards.

Also Read Saudi Arabia prepares to launch air taxies in major cities

According to the Minister of Haj and Umrah, the identification bracelets can be accessed at the King Fahd Gate (Gate number 79) and Ajyad Gate (Gate number 3), where mosque personnel are deployed to assist guardians with registering their contact information.

https://twitter.com/tfrabiah/status/1999422978271154235?s=20

The authorities have encouraged the use of these bracelets, notably during peak visitor seasons, such as the Umrah season and the Haj pilgrimage, periods when the Grand Mosque witnesses a significant surge in attendance.

The initiative aims to provide a clear mind to parents travelling to the holy city with children, who remain in constant fear of losing them in the sprawling expanse of the mosque. The move reinforced the high standards maintained by the authorities in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.