Saudi Arabia prepares to launch air taxies in major cities

In a major step towards next-gen urban mobility, Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch air taxies in its major cities. The Kingdom is partnering with US based firm Archer Aviation for this initiative.

Archer Aviation is a prominent company that manufactures vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Saudi Arabia and Archer Aviation signed an agreement regarding air taxies during CoMotion global summit in Riyadh, where Saudi officials outlined how advanced air mobility will reshape travel in the Kingdom’s major cities.

The agreement is part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to develop advanced air mobility (AAM) systems, aligned with the Kingdom’s aviation strategy and roadmap for next-generation transportation. The goal is to turn Saudi cities into hubs for future air travel and sustainable mobility.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, as per the agreement Saudi Arabia and Archer will work together to upgrade and expand the regulatory framework for VTOL aircraft.

This includes aligning safety and certification standards with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and supporting a phased rollout of air taxi services.

The agreement will allow a series of test flights in Saudi Arabia, proof-of-concept demonstrations, assessments to prepare infrastructure, and public awareness efforts. In a statement, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Executive Vice President Suleiman Al-Muheimeed said, “partnering with global innovators like Archer strengthens the regulatory and operational foundations needed to integrate VTOL aircraft into the national aviation network.”

He added that the initiative supports the AAM roadmap and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leader in advanced air mobility.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said Saudi Arabia is acting with speed and clarity to build a next-generation mobility ecosystem.

“We are honoured that GACA selected Archer for this transformative effort,” he said

However, it is not clear in which cities the air taxi services will be launched.