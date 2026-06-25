Grandmother dies of shock after toddler’s death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Grief struck a family twice in a day after the grandmother of a toddler died of a heart attack in Jangaon on Wednesday, June 24. The toddler fell into a sump and died.

The deceased, Nagamma, 65, suffered a heart attack while mourning the death of the 18 month old Priyanshi. A pall of gloom descended over the colony as the family lost two members in the same household.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jangaon police said, ” Nagamma recently had a by-pass surgery, she died of heart attack after hearing the news of Priyanshi’s death.”

The station house officer said, the girl’s father, Raghuvanshi had found the toddler in a sump where she had fallen at 7 AM on Wednesday, June 24.