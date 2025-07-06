Grant access to postal workers: GHMC to gated communities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked resident welfare associations in gated communities to grant free and unhindered access to postal workers.

The civic body order comes following concerns raised by the postmaster general, Vishalakshi, Headquarters Region, Hyderabad, who alleged that postal staff were frequently denied access or subjected to restrictions while attempting to deliver postal articles within GHMC limits.

The GHMC has issued a circular directing all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), gated communities and apartment complexes to provide unrestricted access and dignified working conditions, such as use of passenger lifts without discrimination and ensure safe and designated parking within premises for postal delivery staff, among others.

It reminded all stakeholders that obstructing a government servant in the discharge of official duties is a punishable offence under Section 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The circular warned that legal action may be initiated in cases of continued non-compliance.

“This directive must be treated with utmost importance to uphold the dignity of public service and to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of postal services to citizens of Hyderabad,” the civic body stated in its order.

Issues faced by postal workers

Denial of entry or obstruction by security staff of RWAs

Prohibition on using passenger lifts, with postal staff forced to use service lifts

Absence of designated parking areas, resulting in postal vehicles and packages being left unattended on public roads

Delays and operational difficulties affecting the timely delivery of important government and personal correspondence

Citing the Postal Act, 2023, the postmaster general urged that apartment complexes install letterboxes and extend necessary facilities to postal workers for efficient service.

RWAs under their jurisdiction

Allow full access to postmen for doorstep delivery

Permit the use of passenger lifts without discrimination

Provide safe and designated parking spaces within the premises

Install and maintain approved letterboxes as required under the Post Office Act, 2023

The civic body further said that immediate steps should be taken to publicise the circular widely through notices, community meetings, media and other outreach methods.

Zonal commissioners have been asked to ensure strict compliance with these instructions by deputy commissioners.

TGPWU supports GHMC order

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has expressed support for the GHMC order.

“The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) wholeheartedly welcomes the recent directive issued by GHMC Commissioner Sri RV Karnan, instructing all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure unhindered access for postmen to deliver postal articles at the doorstep in high-rise apartments, gated communities, and multi-storied buildings across Hyderabad,” said the union in a statement.

TGPWU president, Shaik Salauddin, expressed gratitude to the GHMC commissioner for issuing the orders. “In many apartments and gated communities, delivery boys are denied entry, restricted from using lifts, or left searching for a parking space, causing them unnecessary stress, delays, and loss of income. The dignity and safety of delivery workers, whether they belong to the postal department or private platforms — must be respected equally,” he said.

Salauddin submitted a representation to the GHM commissioner with the following demands

Provide unhindered access to all delivery workers, including those from private platforms.

Allow the use of passenger lifts for delivery workers without discrimination.

Ensure safe and designated parking spaces for delivery vehicles inside the premises.

Salauddin said that this is essential for the smooth delivery of services and to uphold the dignity of lakhs of gig workers who are an integral part of Hyderabad’s urban economy.