Telangana health min calls for anti-larval operations across state

Hyderabad: As monsoon sets in, Telangana health minister, C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday, July 5, called anti-larval operations across the state.

He instructed GHMC officials to appoint special officers for GHMC zones where the severity of diseases is high. Narasimha suggested that the health secretary conduct a review with collectors regarding the control of seasonal diseases.

Reviewing preparedness for the monsoon season, Narasimha stressed focusing more on tribal areas and coordination with the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA). Officials were asked to ensure that medical staff working at the field level conduct door-to-door surveys and take measures to raise awareness among the public.

The minister ordered senior health department officials to tour districts where cases are reported in higher numbers. Officials were asked to ensure that hospitals are equipped with all necessary facilities to provide treatment to patients affected by seasonal diseases.

Officials from the Telangana health department informed Narasimha that rains started in the state from May, and due to these weather changes, seasonal diseases began in some areas from May and June.

They stated that compared to last year, dengue cases were significantly lower in many districts, but there was a slight increase in cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. In 19 districts, fewer than ten cases were reported, while in the remaining districts, more than ten cases were recorded. They noted that typhoid cases were also significantly lower compared to last year.