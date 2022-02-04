Gravton Motors to invest in 150 crore plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Gravton Motors, a manufacturer that was invented under the Quanta brand, plans to spend Rs 150 crore in a greenfield plant in Telangana by the end of 2022, with the potential to generate 3,000 direct and indirect employment in the state over the following two years.

The firm, which is a member of T-sixth Hub’s Lab32 programme and third T-Angel programme, now operates a plant in Cherlapally that can produce 48,000 units per year. Gravton expects to deliver the first batch of automobiles in May of this year. It now, directly and indirectly, employs over 300 people.

Congratulations to Team @GravtonMotorsEV

for developing and building the first completely "Made in Telangana" EV with swappable batteries. I am proud to say the core team hails from our very own Siricilla pic.twitter.com/D9voBui085 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 4, 2022

Gravton Motors founder & CEO Parshuram Paka said, “We are scouting for a suitable location in and around Hyderabad for our new facility. We will be investing Rs 150 crore towards this facility, which will be through a mix of internal and external funding. The new facility will have a capacity to make 3,00,000 units per year.” Telangana Today reported.

“To be closer to the market, we will set up 36 dealerships in south India. Our core differentiator is that we are one of the very few companies, which have developed power electronics indigenously. We are continuously investing and engaging in research and development. Quanta, which is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) is 100 per cent designed, engineered and manufactured in India,” he added.

A Gravton Quanta ride from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (K2K) entered the Asia Book of Records.