Grief and anger after leopard kills Bengaluru boy at Male Mahadeshwara Hills

Bengaluru: The final rites of eight-year-old Harshith Gowda, who was killed in a leopard attack during a pilgrimage, were performed in Bengaluru on Monday, may 11, The incident has sparked outrage among devotees and residents, with serious allegations of negligence being levelled against the forest department.

Harshith had visited the famous hill shrine with his mother and family members. While the family was proceeding on foot along the forest pathway, a leopard reportedly attacked the child suddenly and dragged him away before the family could rescue him. Witnesses said the terrified mother screamed for help, but the animal disappeared into the dense forest within moments.

The boy’s body was later recovered from the forest area. Police and forest officials conducted inspections before shifting the mortal remains to Bengaluru late Saturday night. On Sunday, the child was cremated at the Sumanahalli crematorium, where emotional scenes unfolded as relatives and neighbours gathered to console the grieving family.

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The tragedy has once again raised concerns over increasing leopard movement in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills region. Devotees alleged that authorities had failed to issue adequate warnings despite previous incidents involving wildlife attacks on pilgrims. Parents of the deceased child accused the forest department of ignoring safety concerns and demanded stricter protection measures along trekking and pilgrimage routes.

Amid mounting criticism, the forest department announced compensation of ₹20 lakh for the victim’s family. Officials stated that an initial relief amount of ₹5 lakh has already been disbursed. Authorities have also intensified monitoring operations in the forest region following the latest attack.