Leopard kills Bengaluru boy during trek to Nagamale near MM Hills

Chamarajanagar: A tragic leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara Hills claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy from Bengaluru on Sunday, renewing concerns over growing human-wildlife conflict in the forest region. The incident took place on the Nagamale trekking route frequently used by devotees visiting the famous temple shrine.



The victim, identified as Harshith, was travelling with his parents on a padayatra from Male Mahadeshwara Betta towards Nagamale when the attack occurred. According to preliminary reports, the family was passing through a dense forest stretch around 7 am when a leopard hiding inside thick bushes suddenly pounced on the child.



Family members reportedly screamed for help and attempted to chase the animal away, but the leopard dragged the boy into the forest within seconds. Forest officials and local residents later launched a search operation and recovered the child’s body from inside the wooded area. Authorities stated that the leopard had bitten and partially eaten portions of the body.



The horrifying incident has caused widespread fear among pilgrims and residents in the region. Devotees visiting the hill shrine expressed concern over the increasing number of leopard sightings and attacks on the trekking route.



The Male Mahadeshwara Hills and surrounding forest areas have witnessed several leopard-related incidents in recent months. Earlier this year, a devotee named Praveen from Mandya district was killed in a similar attack near Talubetta. In another case reported in February, a young boy from Channapatna survived after being attacked by a leopard on the same route.



Following previous incidents, the forest department had intensified operations through a special Leopard Task Force in parts of Chamarajanagar district, including Hanur and T Narasipura, where multiple attacks had been reported. Despite those measures, local residents claim adequate protection has not been provided for pilgrims using forest pathways.



Senior forest officials and police personnel from Male Mahadeshwara Betta visited the scene and launched an inquiry into the attack. Officials have urged devotees to avoid isolated trekking routes and strictly follow safety advisories issued by the forest department.



Residents and devotees criticised the authorities for failing to prevent recurring attacks and demanded immediate steps to capture the leopard responsible for the latest tragedy.