Groom sent to prison for demanding dowry in Karnataka

The incident took place in Khanapur town and the man was sent to the Hindalga Prison.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 2nd January 2024 11:23 am IST
Hyderabadi doctor arrested for cheating Mumbai woman
Representational image

Belagavi: A groom was arrested and sent to prison for demanding dowry in Belagavi district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The incident took place in Khanapur town and the man was sent to the Hindalga Prison. The jailed bridegroom was identified as Sachin Patil.

According to police, it was agreed upon by the family of the bride to give 50 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh cash for the bridegroom. The marriage was arranged at the Lokamanya Choultry. However, as the marriage date came closer, the family of the groom demanded 100 grams of gold and Rs 10 lakh cash.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: No bone marrow in mutton, groom’s side calls off wedding

When the family of the bride refused to meet their fresh demand, accused Sachin Patil refused the marriage.

The family of the bride, which had made all the arrangements of the marriage, lodged a complaint against the bridegroom with the Khanapura police.

The police arrested the bridegroom and sent him to prison.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 2nd January 2024 11:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button