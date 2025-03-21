Group 1, 2, 3 posts to be filled in 30 days: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that the state government will fill Group-1, 2, and 3 posts within the next 30-40 days, adding that his administration has already provided 59,000 government jobs in a year, a record unmatched by any other state.

Speaking at an event at Ravindra Bharathi, where 922 candidates received appointment letters under compassionate appointments in the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments, Reddy highlighted the government’s promise to regular recruitment.

He criticized the previous administration for neglecting compassionate appointments for a decade, stating that eligible individuals had been denied their rightful employment.

Government’s commitment to job creation

The Chief Minister highlighted that his government’s focus on employment generation was a major factor in Telangana’s governance shift. He said that the BRS lost power due to its failure to address unemployment, while the current administration is prioritizing job creation.

Revanth Reddy also announced that appointment letters for over 2,000 Group-1, 2, and 3 posts would be issued soon.

“What we achieved in ten months, the previous government couldn’t do in ten years,” he remarked, adding that Telangana had filled over 57,924 government jobs in a short span, proving its commitment to youth employment.

Minister Seethakka criticizes previous government

Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Anasuya Seethakka praised Revanth Reddy for fulfilling the decade-long demand for compassionate appointments, bringing relief to families who had lost their loved ones.

She recalled that Telangana’s statehood movement was driven by the demand for jobs, and criticized the previous BRS government for filling only 81,000 jobs in ten years, stating that many tragedies could have been avoided with proper employment efforts.

“In just one year, our government has filled over 57,000 jobs, bringing hope to the unemployed. Wherever there are vacancies, recruitment is happening without delay,” she said.

Seethakka accused the previous administration of mismanaging job recruitments through paper leaks and delaying the process between 2018 and 2023.

She assured that CM Revanth Reddy’s recruitment drive would continue, urging the newly appointed employees to serve the public with dedication and sincerity.