Group 1 in Urdu: Coaching center to be set up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of a report in Siasat about the non availability of exam materials in Urdu for group 1 aspirants from minority community, the state government had called an emergency meeting and ordered the material to be prepared in Urdu. It was also decided to set up a special Urdu coaching center in Hyderabad.

After the Siasat’s report on May 16, the state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali called a meeting of the higher officials wherein it was decided to set up a special coaching center and to avail the services of experts in the preparation and translation of exam material in Urdu.

The responsibility of translating the syllabus material in Urdu has been given to the Board of Intermediate.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary Minority Welfare Ahmed Nadeem, government advisor A K Khan, Secretary Board of Intermediate Syed Umar Jalil, Director minorities welfare Shahnawaz Qasim, Secretary minority Residential School Society B Shafiullah, Prof. S A Shakoor, Chairman minority Finance Corporation Ishaq Imtiaz.

The minority candidates aspiring to participate in group I exams must register themselves from May 16 with minorities Study Circle at Gunfoundry or with the concerned Minority Welfare officer in districts. The last date of registration shall be May 23.

In the district coaching centers, lunch and two time tea shall be provided to the candidates.

The Home Minister also told the officials to prepare exam materials in Urdu for group 2, 3 and 4 exams for the minority candidates.