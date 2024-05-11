‘Grow spine or resign’: Hyderabad joins protest against inaction over MCC violations

Hyderabad: Civil society organisations in Hyderabad have joined the nation-wide post card campaign against the Election Commission of India for alleged ‘inaction’ against the violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and hate speeches during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, May 11, a complaint was submitted to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, in Hyderabad.

The civil society and the concerned citizens undertook a postcard rally in Abids, from where more than a hundred postcards were sent to ECI, Delhi, asking ECI to ‘Grow a Spine or Resign.’

The protesters highlighted the following issues pertaining to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections: