Guest teacher rapes 14-yr-old in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, arrested

On March 29, the girl filed was alone at home when the teacher forcibly entered her residence and raped her.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th April 2025 5:53 pm IST
62 named, 15 held in rape of a Dalit minor athlete in Kerala
Representational Image

Kalaburagi: A 32-year-old guest teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her home, police said on Monday, April 7.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident took place in Madan Hipparga village, Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, they added.

Police stated that the girl filed a complaint alleging that on March 29, while she was alone at home, the guest teacher forcibly entered her residence and “raped” her.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Woman groped on Bengaluru street; Incident caught on CCTV

He also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was subsequently arrested, a senior police officer confirmed.

“The case is under investigation, and all allegations are being thoroughly examined,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th April 2025 5:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button