Guest teacher rapes 14-yr-old in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, arrested

Kalaburagi: A 32-year-old guest teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her home, police said on Monday, April 7.

The incident took place in Madan Hipparga village, Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, they added.

Police stated that the girl filed a complaint alleging that on March 29, while she was alone at home, the guest teacher forcibly entered her residence and “raped” her.

He also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was subsequently arrested, a senior police officer confirmed.

“The case is under investigation, and all allegations are being thoroughly examined,” he said.