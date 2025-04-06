Woman groped on Bengaluru street; Incident caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident, a woman in Bengaluru was groped and molested by a man while walking on a deserted street at night. The incident occurred on April 3, but came to police notice only on Sunday, April 6, sparking outrage over women’s safety in the city.

A CCTV footage surfaced on social media platforms and quickly went viral. The woman is seen walking with a female friend in a dimly lit residential area while her molester paces behind her.

He suddenly grabs and gropes her and flees the scene. The shocked victim and her friend stand still for a few seconds, trying to process what happened, before hurriedly walking home.

As the incident surfaced on social media, evoking strong reactions from netizens, the Bengaluru police swung into action and registered an FIR under Sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

South East Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police Sarah Fathima told Aaj Tak that they are waiting for an official complaint from the victim. “If no one comes forward to file a complaint, the police would initiate a suo motu case. We are treating this matter seriously and will take necessary action based on the evidence,” the police officer said.

Further investigations are underway.