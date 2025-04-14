Bengaluru woman molestation case: Accused arrested in Kerala

Bengaluru police, on Sunday, April 13, arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting and groping a woman while she was walking with her friend in a deserted residential area in the BTM Layout at Suddaguntepalya.

Santosh Daniel works as a driver at a Jaguar showroom. He was arrested in Kerala’s Kozhikode district after an extensive manhunt was launched, following 700 CCTV cameras across three states.

A video of the molestation went viral on social media where the woman, along with her friend, was walking on a deserted street at night, unaware that Santosh was following them. She was caught off guard after he groped her and escaped. The shocked victim and her friend stood still for a few seconds, trying to process what had happened, before hurriedly walking home.

The incident took place on April 3, but the video surfaced three days later, raising outrage over women’s safety in the city. Police quickly swung into action and registered an FIR under Sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After a week-long manhunt across three states, police finally nabbed Santosh in Kerala.