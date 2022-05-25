Guj BJP chief reacts to Congress leader’s comments on Hanuman Chalisa

Vadodara: Downplaying the Congress leader’s statement on Hanuman Chalisa row, the Gujarat BJP chief has said it is an individual’s personal choice to play Hanuman Chalisa or not.

On Tuesday, while addressing OBC workers, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor had said, there is history that when Azaan is going on, Aarti in temple also takes place at the same time, but there is no controversy or hatred, neither has any one tried to bring communities against each other.

“But now some leaders are asking people to play Hanuman Chalisa when the Muslim clerics conduct Takrir (Azaan),” Thakor said. he suggested that if anyone wants to play Hanuman Chalisa, he should do it at home, no one can stop him. “If it is not stopped at public place in a election year, it can disturb communal harmony and peace in the state,” he said.

Taunting political leaders who ask people to play Hanuman Chalisa in public, the GPCC president said, “your children will play Hanuman Chalisa at public places and ministers’ children will study abroad, they have nothing to lose.”

Reacting to Thakor’s statement, BJP state Chief C.R. Patil downplayed the whole issue and said, “No one should attempt to disturb peace in the state, where to play Hanuman Chalisa is an individual’s personal choice, Congress president can make suggestions but can’t compel the state on it.”

So far no political party or any Hindu organization has raised the issue in Gujarat. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackrey raised had given a call to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all mosques till loudspeakers were not removed.